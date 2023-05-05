Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.94.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $887,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.