Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $679.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $679.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.07 and a 200-day moving average of $570.80. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

