Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.30 on Friday, hitting $625.46. 472,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,717. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $624.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

