Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $104.43

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

