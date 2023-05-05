Brokerages Set BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at about $862,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCAB opened at $3.64 on Friday. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

