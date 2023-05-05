Brokerages Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) PT at $11.88

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several research analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

