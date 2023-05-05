Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT at $107.00

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $84.72 on Friday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

