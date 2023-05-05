Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $17.50

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

WRBY opened at $11.26 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $23.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

