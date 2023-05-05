Brokers Set Expectations for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.90 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

