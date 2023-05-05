Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Carl M. Carlson Purchases 2,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 2,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $16,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,999.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.