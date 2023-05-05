Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.60 EPS.

Bruker Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. 665,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $84.84.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bruker by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.