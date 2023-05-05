BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.34. BTCS shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 35,286 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Shares of BTCS are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,096,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BTCS during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTCS by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

