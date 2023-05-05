Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

