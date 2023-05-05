Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.33.

BLDR stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.56.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

