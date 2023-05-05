Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 244,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

