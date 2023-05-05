Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 244,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Earnings History for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

