Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 244,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.