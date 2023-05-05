Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Bumble updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
Bumble Price Performance
NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. 4,329,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Bumble has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
Insider Transactions at Bumble
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bumble by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $11,601,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
