Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Announces Earnings Results

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Bumble updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. 4,329,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Bumble has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bumble by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $11,601,000.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.