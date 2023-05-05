Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of BMBL opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bumble by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after buying an additional 1,691,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,445,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 685,107 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

