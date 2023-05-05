Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Bunge updated its FY23 guidance to at least $11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00- EPS.
Bunge Stock Up 1.8 %
Bunge stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 101,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.65.
Bunge Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.
About Bunge
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.