Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Purchases $14,700.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,790.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 52,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 118.3% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also

