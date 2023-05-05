Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BY opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,023,568.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,871,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 159,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,524 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

