C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.52 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

