Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.78 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.85 EPS.

CABO traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $697.19. 80,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cable One has a 1-year low of $609.85 and a 1-year high of $1,464.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

