Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Trading Down 0.1%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

