California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 338,446 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 338,446 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,309,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $883,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.16. 928,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.