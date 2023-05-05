California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of American Tower worth $367,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

AMT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $194.92. 355,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.18.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

