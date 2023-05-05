California Public Employees Retirement System Has $740.89 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.69% of Gilead Sciences worth $740,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 905,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

