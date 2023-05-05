California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,877 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $349,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AON by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54,044 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,381,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.46. The stock had a trading volume of 336,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,890. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.31 and its 200 day moving average is $306.65. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $334.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.