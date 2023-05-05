California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 128,295 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Texas Instruments worth $522,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.