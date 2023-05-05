California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 220,936 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of Waste Management worth $428,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $168.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,761. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

