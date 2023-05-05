California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 251,831 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,138,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,293,000 after buying an additional 377,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,211,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

VRTX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.09. 289,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,511. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

