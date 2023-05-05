California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 382,826 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382,826 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.52% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $795,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,568 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,076 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 3,092,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,688. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.