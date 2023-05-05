Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,048 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $51,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,133. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.54.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

