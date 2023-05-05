Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.98. 1,742,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

