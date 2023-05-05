Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.24% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $54,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 772,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,873. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

