Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $48.47 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %
VZ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 8,203,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,859,098. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.
