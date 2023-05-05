Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $80.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $80,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,982,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $19,980,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,646. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.