Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 25,644 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $109,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 191,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

