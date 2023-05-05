Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $69,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,160,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,574,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

