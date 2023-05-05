Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 102

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Camellia Stock Up 2.5 %
CAM stock opened at GBX 4,858.40 ($60.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,892.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,804.87. Camellia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,960 ($86.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,156.76 and a beta of 0.33.
About Camellia
Featured Stories
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.