Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Announces Dividend of GBX 102

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Camellia Stock Up 2.5 %

CAM stock opened at GBX 4,858.40 ($60.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,892.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,804.87. Camellia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,960 ($86.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,156.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

