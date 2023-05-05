Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.



