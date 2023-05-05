Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.664 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,097. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,964,000 after buying an additional 234,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,073,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,798 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

