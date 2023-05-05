Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

CNQ opened at C$74.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$87.92. The firm has a market cap of C$81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.47.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

