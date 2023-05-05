Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.0 %
CNQ opened at C$74.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$87.92. The firm has a market cap of C$81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources
In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
Featured Stories
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.