Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The firm has a market cap of C$85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$58.75 and a 52 week high of C$87.92.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$403,875.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.