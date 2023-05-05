Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.60

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.60 and last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 68690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.21.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4830633 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

