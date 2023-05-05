Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $44,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 309,194 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

