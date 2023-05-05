Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $360.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

