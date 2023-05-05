Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $30,000 in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

SCHK stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

