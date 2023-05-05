Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

