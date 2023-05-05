Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CME stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $219.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.