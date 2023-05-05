Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

